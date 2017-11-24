Farmers wary of rain

/ Front page / News

WHILE rice farmers in the Northern Division are enjoying the current rainy condition, some vegetable farmers say the downpour is excessive because it is spoiling their crops.

Mahendra Kumar, 51, of Bulileka in Labasa said about 1000 of his English cabbage, Chinese cabbage, tomatoes and bean plants were damaged by the rain which began in early November.

Mr Kumar said the vegetables were meant to be sold for the Christmas and New Year periods.

"Now I don't have any crop left because they have been damaged by the heavy rain," Mr Kumar said.

Another vegetable farmer, Shalendra Prasad, said with more rain forecasted for Vanua Levu and Taveuni, they were now looking at harvesting and selling their crops.

Mr Prasad's vegetables — beans, tomatoes and English cabbages — are easily damaged by heavy rain because they were prone to rotting early.

However, Nagigi rice farmer Baljeet Govind said rice farmers were having a good time with the current wet condition.