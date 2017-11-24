Board considers two solutions for land issue

/ Front page / News

THE iTaukei Land Trust Board has considered two solutions for a land-related issue faced by the disgruntled members of mataqali Qoqobou, Namakomako, Seaqaqa.

TLTB's deputy general manager operation, research and development Solomoni Nata said a team sent to attend to the issue discovered the land was now occupied by the tenant's children.

Mr Nata said they were considering two solutions for the issue — they would either issue a new lease offer and included the rent arrears from the expired leases or proceed to evict the occupants if they failed to pay the full offer plus the rent arrears.

Earlier this week, a team from the TLTB office in Labasa had been dispatched to look into the concerns of disgruntled landowners.

This was after Qoqobou landowning unit representative Sitiveni Koloba complained that the tenant who had been occupying their land for the past 30 years had his tenancy expire last year.

Mr Koloba said since last year they had been running to the TLTB for the removal of the tenant from their 30-acre land but nothing had been done.

He said the tenant had not been paying his lease for the past 17 years and landowners had been notifying the TLTB but they had done nothing to address their concerns.

Speaking on behalf of the mataqali, Mr Koloba said landowners wanted the tenant to vacate the land because they were occupying it illegally.

He said they wanted something to be done to address their concerns.