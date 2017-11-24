Statistics on sugar not so sweet, claims NFP

/ Front page / News

NATIONAL Federation Party leader Professor Biman Prasad claims the Fiji Sugar Corporation and the Ministry of Sugar's crop and sugar production figures for 2016 and 2017 was totally misleading and aimed at fooling the people of Fiji.

Prof Prasad said Government's five-year and 20-year National Development Plan for the sugar sector had been shattered by unbelievably misleading statistics.

"The National Plan, particularly its section on sugar is a fraud," he claimed.

"Even statistics for the 2016 season are wrong. The plan states in 2016, Fiji produced 1.6 million tonnes of cane and 164,000 tonnes of sugar.

"The correct statistics recorded by the industry is 1.38 million tonnes of cane and 139,503 tonnes of sugar at a TCTS of 9.9.

"If this is not deliberately misleading the rest of the world then what is?"

Prime Minister's Office and Ministry of Sugar permanent secretary Yogesh Karan said he was not aware of the statement put out by NFP.

However, he added that if anyone had an issue with FSC they should write a letter to the company instead of issuing public statements.

FSC CEO Graham Clark said they did not engage in political party debates.

Prof Prasad claimed sugar statistics and projections for 2017 to 2021 were also inaccurate.