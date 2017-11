/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Final year students of Yat Sen Primary School celebrate in style during their graduation yesterday. Picture: JONA KONATACI

MORE than 70 Yat Sen Primary School Year Eight students graduated in Suva yesterday.

Youth Minister Laisenia Tuitubou officiated at the event as the chief guest.

Mr Tuitubou said seeing the students reminded him of his primary school days, adding the students would work wonders in the future.

"The onus is on all the prize recipients to treat this as a starting point in your life and aspire to scale greater heights in the near future," he said.

The dux of the school was Leanne Zhong.