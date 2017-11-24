Fiji Time: 7:27 PM on Friday 24 November

Transport card saga

Nasik Swami
Friday, November 24, 2017

OPPOSITION spokesperson on Transport, Aseri Radrodro claims the Land Transport Authority Board has made numerous "ridiculous" laws affecting the travelling public.

And he says the LTA board and its chairperson Vijay Maharaj need to be "sacked".

He made this stern call after Mr Maharaj's warning to the public to take the breaching of eTransport card bus rules seriously, or face fines.

Mr Radrodro said this was the umpteenth time the LTA board had made "ridiculous" laws that were affecting the innocent public transport travelling population without proper awareness.

"Just earlier this year, LTA infringement notices drew public controversy when the Attorney-General had to make a public statement about cancelling of speeding tickets for drivers because they had made an unworkable law with offending drivers receiving their speeding tickets in their mail after the 21 days' notice had lapsed," Mr Radrodro said.

"Government had to issue that notice and amend the appropriate law accordingly.

"Now we have a newly-introduced electronic system which people have barely gotten used to, and the LTA now deems it fit to begin fining passengers with a $50 fine for not having tickets on them upon random checks.

In response, Mr Maharaj said the LTA had already given a flexibility period of three months from the date of implementation of eticketing legislation.

"The eticketing has been implemented via Electronic Fare Ticketing (Omnibus) Act. Also under the Act and its Electronic Fare Ticketing (Omnibus) Regulations, LTA has a mandatory statutory obligation as a statutory authority to ensure a satisfactory compliance level with these laws," he said.

Mr Maharaj said with Mr Radrodro being a former acting CEO of LTA, he must appreciate that the authority was carrying out its regulatory functions.

"The comments from Mr Radrodro is calling for the LTA board to deviate from and negate from its defined statutory and regulatory roles.

"If such views of Mr Radrodro were allowed to translate into practice, then I can confidently say that this is the level the current LTA board and its members are trying to move away from and avoid these old habits that were common past practice."








