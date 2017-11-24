Fiji Time: 7:28 PM on Friday 24 November

A-G clears the air on welcome ceremony

Aqela Susu
Friday, November 24, 2017

THE planned welcome ceremony for the Fijian COP23 delegation was not the intention of Government, Prime Minister or his ministerial team.

This was clarified by the Attorney-General and Minister responsible for Climate Change, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum at a press conference yesterday.

He said the reported celebration was instead, independently planned.

"The reported plan for a public event was a result of independent planning by a few well-intentioned, but perhaps naive civil servants," Mr Sayed- Khaiyum said.

"Instead, in keeping with the tradition, the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs will honour the hardwork and successes of our entire delegation by holding a traditional ceremony in their premises, much like they did upon the departure of the Prime Minister to Bonn, which will of course be done tomorrow (today).

"These comments have been made because there had been quite a lot of talks perhaps by some people who are driving this old talk regarding climate change and Bonn from a political prism."








