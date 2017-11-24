Fiji Time: 7:28 PM on Friday 24 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Australia will be tough, says Potter

Elenoa Baselala in Brisbane, Australia
Friday, November 24, 2017

AUSTRALIA will be a tough team to beat having conceded only two tries during the 2017 Rugby League World Cup, says Vodafone Fiji Bati coach Mick Potter.

"It's a real challenge trying to find a weakness in the team, it's going to be difficult," Potter said at the Suncorp Stadium yesterday.

Potter, who said today's match was the pinnacle of his coaching career in playing against the world's best, added Fiji had spent time studying Australia's game to see areas where they could "break them down".

"It's a two-horse race, the odds are stacked against our team, it could possibly be a good score line for Australia �?� I don't know what's going to happen but it is going to be a good scramble," he added.

Potter said his players were pretty focused on the match at hand and did not celebrate much after last week's 4-2 victory over the New Zealand Kiwis.

"They are extremely pleased with the results, I am not sure whether they surprised themselves with how they defended but still more work to do today and I am pleased with their attitude."

Meanwhile, Potter said Jarryd Hayne had been a good inclusion in the Fiji side following queries on his performance from the Australian media.

Potter said the Hayne Plane had contributed to video sessions, was key in steering the direction of Fiji's games.

"�?�.he knows the game, he has been excellent," Potter said.

Captain Kevin Naiqama said Hayne had been "unreal" for the side, bringing in a lot of experience to the side.

Naiqama also urged the media to get to know Hayne as he was different from what they portrayed.

"His faith has grown leaps and bounds since he joined the team and he has been openly sharing about it.

"He is a great team player, he is really just focused on doing the best for his team and he had a burning desire for Fiji and he grabbed the opportunity to do so in this RLWC," Naiqama said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62090.6019
JPY 54.904351.9043
GBP 0.36550.3575
EUR 0.41180.3998
NZD 0.71450.6815
AUD 0.64330.6183
USD 0.49000.4730

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 24th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. A-G clears the air on welcome ceremony
  2. Australia will be tough, says Potter
  3. Fiji's costs covered by donors
  4. Final bid: Naiqama lays down RLWC challenge
  5. 5pc pay rise
  6. Transport card saga
  7. $1.2m mosque for West
  8. Tragic end to search for missing girl
  9. On to the next level
  10. Farmers wary of rain

Top Stories this Week

  1. Celebration planned to welcome COP23 delegates Tuesday (21 Nov)
  2. Mystery writings Thursday (23 Nov)
  3. The Crying Rock Sunday (19 Nov)
  4. Bid to win Tuesday (21 Nov)
  5. 'God first' Sunday (19 Nov)
  6. Fiji Bati requests for continued prayers Monday (20 Nov)
  7. Bati rest day Tuesday (21 Nov)
  8. Bati hopes to rise again Thursday (23 Nov)
  9. Bati's best Thursday (23 Nov)
  10. 'Testament of our defence' Sunday (19 Nov)