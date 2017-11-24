Australia will be tough, says Potter

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Kill Bill target ... secondrower Viliame Kikau (centre), Mikaele Ravalawa, left, and Eloni Vunakece, right, in action during the team's captain's run at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia yesterday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

AUSTRALIA will be a tough team to beat having conceded only two tries during the 2017 Rugby League World Cup, says Vodafone Fiji Bati coach Mick Potter.

"It's a real challenge trying to find a weakness in the team, it's going to be difficult," Potter said at the Suncorp Stadium yesterday.

Potter, who said today's match was the pinnacle of his coaching career in playing against the world's best, added Fiji had spent time studying Australia's game to see areas where they could "break them down".

"It's a two-horse race, the odds are stacked against our team, it could possibly be a good score line for Australia �?� I don't know what's going to happen but it is going to be a good scramble," he added.

Potter said his players were pretty focused on the match at hand and did not celebrate much after last week's 4-2 victory over the New Zealand Kiwis.

"They are extremely pleased with the results, I am not sure whether they surprised themselves with how they defended but still more work to do today and I am pleased with their attitude."

Meanwhile, Potter said Jarryd Hayne had been a good inclusion in the Fiji side following queries on his performance from the Australian media.

Potter said the Hayne Plane had contributed to video sessions, was key in steering the direction of Fiji's games.

"�?�.he knows the game, he has been excellent," Potter said.

Captain Kevin Naiqama said Hayne had been "unreal" for the side, bringing in a lot of experience to the side.

Naiqama also urged the media to get to know Hayne as he was different from what they portrayed.

"His faith has grown leaps and bounds since he joined the team and he has been openly sharing about it.

"He is a great team player, he is really just focused on doing the best for his team and he had a burning desire for Fiji and he grabbed the opportunity to do so in this RLWC," Naiqama said.