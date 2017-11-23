Solomon Police chief condemns gruesome murder

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image RSIPF Police Commissioner Matthew Varley holds his weekly media conference in Honiara today. Picture: SUPPLIED/RSIPF

Update: 10:49PM ROYAL Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) Commissioner Matthew Varley has strongly condemned the gruesome murder of a school girl last week in the Avuavu area of the Weathercoast of Guadalcanal.

And he has appealed to people living in the area to assist them with their investigation into the matter.

Speaking at his weekly media conference in Honiara today, Commissioner Varley said: "I want to condemn in the strongest terms this kind of violence against women and young girls in this country."

"And it is about time the people and communities of Solomon Islands say enough is enough to all forms of violence against women and girls."

Police in Guadalcanal Province are currently investigating the incident.

One suspect has been arrested and charged with murder and the search is on for two more possible suspects, Police said.

"Police immediately deployed a team comprising investigators and forensics officers down and worked over last the weekend with the community at the crime scene and more importantly with the family of the deceased," Mr Varley said.

"We will continue to do our job and work very hard with the community but we need the community to come together and say that this is not acceptable. No longer will we tolerate violence against women and girls in this country."

It was alleged that the young girl was traveling home from school on Tuesday, November 14 when she was attacked by three suspects.

Police said the young girl was gruesomely murdered and was later found three days later.