Corpus Christi teacher trainees graduate

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Teacher graduates of the Corpus Christi Teachers College at their graduation ceremony that was held at the Kshatriya Hall in Suva today. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 10:28PM THIRTY-one students of the Corpus Christi Teachers College graduated today and will be absorbed into the education sector from next year.

While officiating at the graduation, Fiji's Attorney-General and Minister for Education Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum urged the teachers to work to the best of their ability in providing quality education to Fijian students.

He also assured the college management of Government's continued financial support.

This year, the college received a grant of close to $200,000.