Asbestos removal at State House

Update: 7:16PM REMOVAL works on asbestos-containing materials at the State House in Suva started today.

The removal works are in line with the Asbestos Removal Plan submitted by the removal contractors, evaluated and endorsed by the National Occupational Health and Safety Service (NOHSS) of the Employment Ministry.

A Government statement issued today stated the removal of all asbestos-containing material would be closely monitored and adequately supervised by NOHSS.

It stated that this would not present any threat to the other workers at the State House or the general public.

"Appropriate enclosures and barricades have been erected with necessary signs placed as an additional precaution to the workers and the general public," the statement said.

It stated that the NOHSS would work closely with the State House renovation contractors to properly dispose off the materials found to contain asbestos, in line with the Code of Practice for the Safe Removal of Asbestos and International best practises.

Air tests will also be conducted regularly throughout the removal process by NOHSS ensuring no airborne threats to the workplace and the surrounding environment.