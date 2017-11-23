Fiji Time: 1:52 AM on Friday 24 November

Raka 7s to debut plastic-free sporting event

PRAVIN NARAIN
Thursday, November 23, 2017

Update: 7:07PM THE 2017 Raka 7s will be a plastic-free tournament.

"Raka 7s Tournament is being earmarked as the first plastic-free sports event whereby food and beverage vendors are required to substitute and or recycle all non-biodegradable plastic waste that will be generated at the stadium," the organisers said in a statement.

"Tournament shall debut the Plastic Bag mascot that will be wearing the average number of bags used by a family annually."

Kinton International Group Limited is the Raka 7s Tournament Women Cup sponsor valued at $16,900. 

The sponsorship covers the total prize money worth $12,100 and also the registration fee worth $4500 for all women's teams.








