Students encouraged to practice good values

+ Enlarge this image Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum with students of Christian Mission Fellowship Primary School during their annual prize-giving today. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 6:52PM STUDENTS of the Christian Mission Fellowship Primary School at Kinoya were encouraged to practice good values such as kindness and honesty at all times.

Officiating at the school's prize giving day today, Fiji's Attorney-General and Minister for Education Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum assured the school management, parents and teachers that the Education ministry and Government would continue to assist the school.

He said free education grant was introduced some years ago, which had resulted in the decrease in school dropouts and the rate of school attendance had increased.

Meanwhile, Year 801 student Shirley Mua received the dux award.