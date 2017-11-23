Fiji Time: 1:52 AM on Friday 24 November

Students encouraged to practice good values

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, November 23, 2017

Update: 6:52PM STUDENTS of the Christian Mission Fellowship Primary School at Kinoya were encouraged to practice good values such as kindness and honesty at all times.

Officiating at the school's prize giving day today, Fiji's Attorney-General and Minister for Education Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum assured the school management, parents and teachers that the Education ministry and Government would continue to assist the school.

He said free education grant was introduced some years ago, which had resulted in the decrease in school dropouts and the rate of school attendance had increased.

Meanwhile, Year 801 student Shirley Mua received the dux award.








