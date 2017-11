/ Front page / News

Update: 6:30PM RADISSON Blu Resort Fiji donated laptops and projectors to five schools in Nadi to wrap up their adopt a school program for the year.

The schools include Maharishi Sanatan Primary, Votualevu College, Meigunyah Muslim Primary, Nawaka District and Mulomulo Secondary.

The initiative was part of the resort's adopt a school program.

Since establishing the program in 2012, the resort had helped 30 schools spending over $400,000.