/ Front page / News

Update: 6:21PM MARINERS are advised not to go out to sea as there is a strong wind warning now in force for all Fiji waters.

The marine weather bulletin issued by the National Weather Forecasting Centre in Nadi this afternoon has reported a trough of low pressure with associated cloud and rain over Fiji that is temporarily moving northwards.

It is expected to affect the group until tomorrow.

Meanwhile, a high-pressure system to the far south of Fiji directs strong southeast winds over the group.