Raka 7s attracts 80 teams

Update: 6:16PM THE 2017 Raka 7s tournament has attracted 80 rugby teams for the two-day competition that starts tomorrow at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Tournament director Ropate Kauvesi said the trophies that would be given to the winning team players were unique.

"These are made from Fijian timber and follows the distinct shape of a rugby ball," Kauvesi said.

"The inspiration for the design and materials of the trophies is to ensure that it is uniquely Fijian."

The inaugural Raka 7s Tournament is collectively sponsored by Huawei Technologies Company Limited, BLK, Kinton International Group, Coca-Cola Amital Fiji Limited, TFL, Tanoa Plaza Hotel, Star Printery and Exotic Fiji Limited.