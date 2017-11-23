Fiji Time: 1:52 AM on Friday 24 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Raka 7s attracts 80 teams

PRAVIN NARAIN
Thursday, November 23, 2017

Update: 6:16PM THE 2017 Raka 7s tournament has attracted 80 rugby teams for the two-day competition that starts tomorrow at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Tournament director Ropate Kauvesi said the trophies that would be given to the winning team players were unique.

"These are made from Fijian timber and follows the distinct shape of a rugby ball," Kauvesi said.

"The inspiration for the design and materials of the trophies is to ensure that it is uniquely Fijian."

The inaugural Raka 7s Tournament is collectively sponsored by Huawei Technologies Company Limited, BLK, Kinton International Group, Coca-Cola Amital Fiji Limited, TFL, Tanoa Plaza Hotel, Star Printery and Exotic Fiji Limited. 








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62030.6013
JPY 54.872451.8724
GBP 0.36510.3571
EUR 0.41280.4008
NZD 0.71500.6820
AUD 0.64370.6187
USD 0.48980.4728

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 23rd, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Mystery writings
  2. Bati hopes to rise again
  3. Bati's best
  4. $35k celebration query
  5. ATM fraud probe
  6. Regulations on crab sizes for food, money
  7. Students celebrate end of school year
  8. Rosy's fond memories
  9. Flood-hit families brace for more rain
  10. Police leadership gaps

Top Stories this Week

  1. Celebration planned to welcome COP23 delegates Tuesday (21 Nov)
  2. COP23: France invite for Timoci Friday (17 Nov)
  3. The Crying Rock Sunday (19 Nov)
  4. Bid to win Tuesday (21 Nov)
  5. Mystery writings Thursday (23 Nov)
  6. Walker brothers' radar focuses on Fiji Bati kingpin Friday (17 Nov)
  7. 'God first' Sunday (19 Nov)
  8. Fiji Bati requests for continued prayers Monday (20 Nov)
  9. Bati rest day Tuesday (21 Nov)
  10. 'Testament of our defence' Sunday (19 Nov)