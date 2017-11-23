Fiji Time: 1:52 AM on Friday 24 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fiji President honours outgoing Indonesian envoy

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, November 23, 2017

Update: 6:10PM OUTGOING ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to Fiji Dr Gary Rachman Makman Jusuf was today honoured with the Order of Fiji Award by President Jioji Konusi Konrote during the Special Investiture Ceremony at the Borron House in Suva.

Mr Konrote acknowledged Dr Jusuf's tireless efforts to improve the relations at all levels between the two countries - highlighting the significant cash and kind assistance from the Indonesian government in the aftermath of Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston.

He also acknowledged the specialists from the Indonesian Defence Forces who were deployed to construct and renovate the Queen Victoria School, which was one of the worst affected schools.

"Fiji considers itself very fortunate to have a close partnership with the world's third-largest democracy. And we are keen to enhance our relations and bilateral cooperation," Mr Konrote said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62030.6013
JPY 54.872451.8724
GBP 0.36510.3571
EUR 0.41280.4008
NZD 0.71500.6820
AUD 0.64370.6187
USD 0.48980.4728

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 23rd, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Mystery writings
  2. Bati hopes to rise again
  3. Bati's best
  4. $35k celebration query
  5. ATM fraud probe
  6. Regulations on crab sizes for food, money
  7. Students celebrate end of school year
  8. Rosy's fond memories
  9. Flood-hit families brace for more rain
  10. Police leadership gaps

Top Stories this Week

  1. Celebration planned to welcome COP23 delegates Tuesday (21 Nov)
  2. COP23: France invite for Timoci Friday (17 Nov)
  3. The Crying Rock Sunday (19 Nov)
  4. Bid to win Tuesday (21 Nov)
  5. Mystery writings Thursday (23 Nov)
  6. Walker brothers' radar focuses on Fiji Bati kingpin Friday (17 Nov)
  7. 'God first' Sunday (19 Nov)
  8. Fiji Bati requests for continued prayers Monday (20 Nov)
  9. Bati rest day Tuesday (21 Nov)
  10. 'Testament of our defence' Sunday (19 Nov)