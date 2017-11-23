Fiji President honours outgoing Indonesian envoy

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:10PM OUTGOING ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to Fiji Dr Gary Rachman Makman Jusuf was today honoured with the Order of Fiji Award by President Jioji Konusi Konrote during the Special Investiture Ceremony at the Borron House in Suva.

Mr Konrote acknowledged Dr Jusuf's tireless efforts to improve the relations at all levels between the two countries - highlighting the significant cash and kind assistance from the Indonesian government in the aftermath of Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston.

He also acknowledged the specialists from the Indonesian Defence Forces who were deployed to construct and renovate the Queen Victoria School, which was one of the worst affected schools.

"Fiji considers itself very fortunate to have a close partnership with the world's third-largest democracy. And we are keen to enhance our relations and bilateral cooperation," Mr Konrote said.