Traffic to reduce to one lane in Nasinu

TIMOCI VULA
Thursday, November 23, 2017

Update: 5:27PM MEMBERS of the general public are advised that traffic will be reduced to single lane at Matanikorovatu Road, Nasinu and Kings Road junction from 9pm tonight.

Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) Network Operations and Maintenance manager Aram Goes said the lane restriction would allow their contractors to carry out reinstatement works to the water pipeline trench. 

"The public is to expect significant delays in the weekend and is advised to please allow extra travel time or limit travel to essential needs during the current spike of concentrated road reconstruction works in progress across the city," Mr Goes said in an advisory issued moments ago.

"We will be placing speed restrictions and other temporary traffic management signs to guide the road users at this location."

He said the work to reinstate the water pipeline trench was expected to be completed by Wednesday, November 28, weather permitting.  

The FRA reconfirms no works will be undertaken at peak hours during the weekdays on these key arterial routes.








