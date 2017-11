/ Front page / News

Update: 5:22PM A FLOOD alert remains in force for low lying areas and small streams adjacent to major rivers for Eastern half of Viti Levu,Vanua Levu And Taveuni.

This was revealed in a special weather bulletin number 10 for flood issued from the Regional Specialized Meteorological Center (RSMC) in Nadi at 2:30pm today.

The bulletin also highlights the tide times with the low tide expected at 4:08pm with a height of 0.95m and the high tide at 10:15pm at a height of 1.83m.