Savusavu father escapes custodial sentence

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, November 23, 2017

Update: 5:09PM A FATHER of five was fortunate enough to have been handed down a suspended sentence by the High Court in Labasa yesterday after his convicted of an assault causing actual bodily harm charge.

William Mcpherson was initially charged with manslaughter but after a three-day trial, the court found him not guilty for the charge of manslaughter but guilty for the lesser or alternative charge which was assault causing actual bodily harm.

The incident happened in Savusavu in February of 2015 where Mcpherson unlawfully assaulted Parma Nand, and caused his death.

In passing sentence, Justice Riyaz Hamza considered all the facts and circumstances of the case and was of the view that this was an appropriate case for a suspended sentence.

The 42-year-old was then sentenced to 12 months imprisonment suspended for three years.








