Update: 4:58PM GORE, Southland: SOUTHLAND Police have arrested and charged two people in relation to supplying drugs.

New Zealand Police said staff from Riversdale and Gore Police executed a search warrant at a Riversdale address just after 9am yesterday.

The report stated that a 55-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman had been charged with a number of drug offences relating to methamphetamine and cannabis.

Both are due to appear in the Gore District Court next month.