+ Enlarge this image FEO officials pictured here with Association of World Election Bodies officers during the handover of touchscreen voting machines in Suva today. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

Update: 4:48PM THE Fijian Elections Office received 53 touch-screen voting machines from the Association of World Election Bodies (A-WEB) today.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem confirmed the new electronic voting machine would only be used in the trade union elections.

The Fijian Elections Office has conducted more than 200 trade union elections since 2014.

The new machine is expected to lessen human errors.