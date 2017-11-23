Fiji Time: 1:52 AM on Friday 24 November

Bureivanua students visit The Fiji Times home

MATILDA SIMMONS
Thursday, November 23, 2017

Update: 4:36PM SOME 90 students from Bureivanua District School in Ra along with 50 parents and guardians arrived visited the Fiji Times headquarters this afternoon as part of their end of the year educational tour.

According to school head teacher Jone Sauca, the group left their village Soa in Nakorotubu at about 3am today.

He said this did not dampen their energy.

He said some students eagerly took copies of the newspaper for their reading back home.

Supplements and Advertising Features editor Verenaisi Raicola took the group through the newsroom and discussed the operations of the newspaper.

The group was also expected to visit the Fiji Museum, FBC, and the water treatment plant in Suva.








