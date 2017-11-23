Fiji Time: 5:28 PM on Thursday 23 November

Eight year old missing; Police request information

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, November 23, 2017

Update: 4:00PM MEMBERS of the general public are urged for their assistance in locating seven-year-old Esira Ranadi of Mavua Village, Kavanagasau, who was last seen yesterday.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said Esira was last seen at the Mavua Village bus stop in the afternoon and had a tendency to wander off because she was of unsound mind.

Officers are searching with the help of members of the community.

Anyone who has information or has seen the child are requested to call Crime Stoppers on 919.








