Weather watch: Heavy rain warning remains in force

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, November 23, 2017

Update: 3:41PM A HEAVY rain warning remains in force for Eastern half of Viti Levu, Yasawa and Mamanuca Group, Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands.

This is according to the special weather bulletin number 10 for heavy rain issued from the Regional Specialized Meteorological Center (RSMC) in Nadi at 1pm today.

The bulletin reveals that a trough of low pressure with associated cloud and rain over Fiji is temporarily moving Northwards and is expected to affect the group until tomorrow.

However, the trough with the associated cloud and rain is then expected to drift south again over Fiji on Tuesday while initially affecting the northern parts of the country before spreading to the rest of the group.








