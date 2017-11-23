Fiji Time: 5:28 PM on Thursday 23 November

Fiji Times Logo

Momo na Tui Lawa laid to rest

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, November 23, 2017

Update: 3:30PM THE late Momo na Tui Lawa Ratu Sevanaia Vatunitu Lalabalavu was finally laid to rest yesterday at the chiefly village of Solevu in Malolo.

According to a statement issued by Government, the late chief was a visionary leader in the development of the vanua of Lawa, including education, tourism, infrastructure development and marine conservation.

He was a chief liked by many including the vanua, the church, Government and the tourism industry, especially those that worked closely with the late chief.

Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum led the Government delegation to the funeral and was accompanied by Minister for Fisheries Semi Koroilavesau, Minister for Forests Osea Naiqamu, Minister for Industry, Trade, Tourism and Lands and Mineral Resources Faiyaz Koya, permanent secretaries for iTaukei Affairs Naipote Katonitabua and Foreign Affairs Iowane Naivalurua, Commissioner Western Manasa Tagicakibau and civil servants from the various ministries and departments.

Opposition leader and paramount chief of the Burebasaga confederacy Ro Teimumu Kepa was also present at the funeral.








