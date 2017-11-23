Fiji Time: 5:28 PM on Thursday 23 November

Operation targets drunk drivers in North Island region

TIMOCI VULA
Thursday, November 23, 2017

Update: 3:25PM NORTH ISLAND, NZ: CENTRAL District Police will be out in force this weekend as part of drink driving campaign 'Operation Blitzen'.

Operation Blitzen is the first of several road policing operations planned for Central District this summer with a strong emphasis on impaired driving. 

Op Blitzen will run on Friday and Saturday night this week targeting drunk drivers across Manawatu, Whanganui and Taranaki. 

"In the lead up to Christmas, we traditionally experience a significant increase in road trauma caused by alcohol," Central District Road Policing Manager Inspector Brett Calkin said. 

"We understand that Christmas is a festive time of year and for many people, the celebrations involve alcohol.

"Unfortunately, some people haven't got the message and still choose to drink and drive in our region and as a result, people are dying and being seriously injured." 

During Operation Blitzen, Inspector Calkin said additional officers working across the district on Friday and Saturday night focused solely on drink driving.

He said there would be checkpoints in place as well as mobile patrols. 

"We will be out in force this weekend and if you drink and drive, you should expect to be caught and face the consequences.

"There are no excuses for drink driving - too many people are dying on our roads.

"All we are asking is that people who are drinking make alternative arrangements to get themselves home.

"Take a taxi, walk or find a sober driver. It truly isn't worth the risk of spending Christmas in hospital, it isn't worth spending your Christmas in prison, and it's certainly not worth killing yourself or someone else." 

 








