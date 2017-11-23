New U13 tourney kicks off at NZ Communities Football Cup

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:00PM AUCKLAND, NZ: TEN Under 13 football teams will run onto the pitch this Sunday for the first time as part of the NZ Communities Football Cup (NZCFC).

The Auckland-based U13 teams will represent diverse nations such as Fiji and Somalia and provides a great opportunity for younger people to appreciate cultural diversity and continue with sport into adulthood.

New Zealand Police national teams will compete in the competitions, including the U13 category.

"Police founded this tournament and have been proudly involved in the organising team and as players," said Assistant Commissioner, Deputy Chief Executive Wally Haumaha.

"For the past nine years, we have worked hard to expand it with our great partners Multicultural New Zealand, New Zealand Commission and New Zealand Football, and build the high levels of trust and confidence of our communities and keep our people safe.

"The inclusion of an Under 13 competition, complete with a national Police team, is an exciting addition to our national tournament. It complements the tournament's Youth Forum and shows the depth with which Police and their families value diversity."

The tournament, in its ninth year, focusses on creating a positive influence in communities by widening the opportunities for social interaction and strengthening communities.

The men's tournament has steadily grown to 16 teams.

Argentina will join the diverse line-up for the first time, alongside other regional qualifiers such as Somalia, Colombia, Poland, Myanmar and the Solomon Islands.

The women's tournament now boasts a competition accommodating 10 teams this year, including Maori, Croatia, Refugee Youth Action Network.

It has been noted that more than 1000 matches were played at regional level ethnic football competitions and will culminate at the NZCFC tournament weekend.

The tournament is supported by Principal Sponsor ANZ, NZ Police, Multicultural NZ, NZ Football, Auckland Council and the Human Rights Commission.