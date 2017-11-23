Vatulele District School celebrates new dining hall

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Students of Vatulele District School with Commissioner Western Manasa Tagicakibau infront of the newly-built dining hall. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 2:43PM A WORK load for the school management of Vatulele District School is now off their shoulders after the opening their new dining hall and kitchen facilities on Monday.

Commissioner Western Manasa Tagicakibau said the assistance would enable the school management, teachers and parents to focus on ensuring students received the quality education and attention they deserved.

"It will ease the minds of our parents knowing that their children now have these proper facilities to use," Mr Tagicakibau said.

The new facilities, built at a cost of $170,608, was funded by the Office of the Prime Minister through the Small Grants Scheme.

The Vatulele District School, which has a roll of 196 students, is located in Ekubu village and is the only primary school on the island that caters for students from the four villages of Bouwaqa, Lomanikaya, Taunovo and Ekubu.

The new dining hall can cater for 100 students at a time, while the old one catered for only 40 students.