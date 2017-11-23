Most roads open: FRA

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:44PM The Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) is closely monitoring the situation of the roads for all divisions and is urging the public to remain vigilant, tune into the local radio and listen to the advice of the emergency services.

Situation report number nine from FRA says most of the roads are now open.

However Naboro Cocoa Road in Dawasamu outside Korovou Town is flooded and impassable as well as Waiyanitu Road- opposite.

Members of the public are advised to contact FRA on 5720 or send an email to info@fijiroads.org shall they have any queries