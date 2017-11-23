Students urged to keep Fiji beautiful

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Students of Rakiraki Muslim Primary School at their prize giving day yesterday. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 12:32PM STUDENTS need to take pride in not just their education but also contribute to the betterment of the nation.

Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism permanent secretary Shaheen Ali stressed this while officiating at the annual awards day for Rakiraki Muslim Primary School yesterday.

Mr Ali said all children were seen as the future leaders of Fiji, therefore, it was very important that they were given the opportunity to excel in their chosen fields and careers.

He urged the students to plant trees as trees give life, absorb Carbon dioxide and give Oxygen, instead of driving, walk, ride a bike or take the bus conserve electricity and water, stop using plastic bags, and stop littering to keep Fiji beautiful.

