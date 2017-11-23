Water disruption: Nadi residents advised to store water

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:22PM THE Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) wishes to advise its customers residing in parts of Nadi that water supply will be disrupted from 11am to 5pm tomorrow (Nov 24).

The areas affected include Northern press, Goundar Road, Wailoaloa Road, Baravi Road, Wasawasa Road, Nadi bay Road, Navakai Road, Saunaka Village, Navoci Village, Namotomoto Village, Narewa Village, Newtown Road, Nakavu Village, Kennedy Road, Enamanu Road and Fantasy Road.

The Authority is kindly advising its customers residing in these areas to store and use water wisely for their immediate needs during the disruption period.

The interruption in supply is a result repair works along Nalagi Hotel Queens Road, Martintar (Next to McDonalds) Nadi.

Supply is expected to be restored at 6pm (Nov 24).