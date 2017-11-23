Suva motorists warned

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:05PM THE Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) is working closely with the Fiji Police Force to ensure that the public are complying with the bylaws in protecting the road assets and that the public's safety is not compromised.

This is after reports of motorists removing barricades to access onto the new bridge Vatuwaqa Bailey bridge have been brought to their attention.

FRA Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Moore has given a stern warning to the public, especially motorists that had removed traffic barricades on the new Vatuwaqa Bridge.

"For your safety and for the safety of our workers please do not enter any construction sites and do not interfere with construction workers or any construction equipment," Mr Moore said in a statement.

He said the traffic signal at the Vatuwaqa bridge was operational and the public are advised to adhere to the road rules.

Mr Moore is calling on the public to be vigilant and report such acts to the police.