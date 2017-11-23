Fiji Time: 5:28 PM on Thursday 23 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Suva motorists warned

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, November 23, 2017

Update: 12:05PM THE Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) is working closely with the Fiji Police Force to ensure that the public are complying with the bylaws in protecting the road assets and that the public's safety is not compromised.

This is after reports of motorists removing barricades to access onto the new bridge Vatuwaqa Bailey bridge have been brought to their attention.

FRA Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Moore has given a stern warning to the public, especially motorists that had removed traffic barricades on the new Vatuwaqa Bridge.

 "For your safety and for the safety of our workers please do not enter any construction sites and do not interfere with construction workers or any construction equipment," Mr Moore said in a statement.

He said the traffic signal at the Vatuwaqa bridge was operational and the public are advised to adhere to the road rules.

Mr Moore is calling on the public to be vigilant and report such acts to the police.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62030.6013
JPY 54.872451.8724
GBP 0.36510.3571
EUR 0.41280.4008
NZD 0.71500.6820
AUD 0.64370.6187
USD 0.48980.4728

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 23rd, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Mystery writings
  2. Bati hopes to rise again
  3. $35k celebration query
  4. Bati's best
  5. ATM fraud probe
  6. Regulations on crab sizes for food, money
  7. Flood-hit families brace for more rain
  8. Students celebrate end of school year
  9. Police leadership gaps
  10. Stray wild animals worry

Top Stories this Week

  1. Celebration planned to welcome COP23 delegates Tuesday (21 Nov)
  2. COP23: France invite for Timoci Friday (17 Nov)
  3. The Crying Rock Sunday (19 Nov)
  4. Bid to win Tuesday (21 Nov)
  5. Walker brothers' radar focuses on Fiji Bati kingpin Friday (17 Nov)
  6. 'God first' Sunday (19 Nov)
  7. Fiji Bati requests for continued prayers Monday (20 Nov)
  8. Bati rest day Tuesday (21 Nov)
  9. 'Testament of our defence' Sunday (19 Nov)
  10. Tsunami watch for Fiji Monday (20 Nov)