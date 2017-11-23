Beware of crime trend: Police

/ Front page / News

Update: 11:54AM VEHICLE owners and passengers are advised to keep valuables safely and be mindful of a crime trend whereby criminals would grab valuables from vehicles stuck in traffic.

Chief Operations Officer ACP Rusiate Tudravu has raised this issue after it was picked up by the Southern Division operations team within areas where road works are underway.

"A 17-year-old was arrested after he grabbed a woman's mobile phone before jumping off the bus," ACP Tudravu said.

"However a chase by a bystander resulted in his arrest before he was handed over to Police," he said.

He is advising members of the public to be cautious as people will try to take advantage of commuters stuck in traffic as was the trend previously.