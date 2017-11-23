WOWS receives boost

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Mila Kami, Uprising Beach Resort's general manager James Pridgeon and WOWS Kids Fiji team leader Viola Lesi with the cheque after the presentation on Tuesday. Picture: JONA KONATACI

CHILDREN suffering from cancer have a reason to be optimistic after the Walk On Walk Strong (WOWS) Kids Fiji received a $5000 cheque from the Uprising Beach Resort on Tuesday.

While presenting the cheque, resort general manager James Pridgeon thanked WOWS for allowing the resort to continue its partnership with them.

"We have partnered with WOWS for the past three years with regards to our support towards their Walk On Walk Strong foundation," he said.

"In the past we have assisted with the Laughing Samoans coming over. We wanted to continue our support towards the betterment of the children as well."

Mr Pridgeon said foundations such as WOWS needed support from communities and organisations that were positioned to assist where possible.

"We feel privileged to do so. This is just a small gesture of our way of reaching out to children in need. We are taking the right direction in supporting WOWS."

WOWS team leader Viola Lesi thanked Mr Pridgeon and his team for the assistance.

"We look forward for future partnership. The funds will be used for weekly shopping vouchers, transportation on main land and travel from outer islands as well, for medications that is not available in the public pharmacies, diagnostic tests and accommodations when required for our children," Ms Lesi said.

"We have two major hospitals, one in Lautoka which looks after children in the Western Division and one in Suva, which looks after children in the Central, Eastern and Northern divisions. In Suva this year, we have supported 38 children and in Lautoka, 27 children."

Ms Lesi also said WOWS assisted children for overseas treatment and they were serious about creating awareness of cancers affecting children in the country.