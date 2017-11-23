Company supports Pinktober campaign

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Cancer Society's Talei Osborne (left) and Belinda Chan (second from right) receive the cheque from the staff members of Ranjit Garments in Suva on Tuesday. Picture: RAMA

THE Fiji Cancer Society received a $2000 cheque from Ranjit Garments as part of their Pinktober campaign.

The company's sales manager Jennifer Mesulama said it was a norm for the company to contribute towards the campaign every year.

"Eighty per cent of our workforce is women and their relatives also have cancer and as an obligation to the society, we have done this," she said.

"Basically what we have done — we usually do this and this is our yearly contribution to the Fiji Cancer Society — we have manufactured T-shirts and we have sold it on behalf of the cancer society."

The Fiji Cancer Society thanked Ranjit Garments for their contribution.