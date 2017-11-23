Plan to raise road

/ Front page / News

THE frequently flooded road in Boca, Labasa will need to be raised in order to prevent further flooding, says Fiji Roads Authority chief executive officer Jonathan Moore.

Responding to concerns raised by residents of Boca last month, Mr Moore said they would need to raise the road level to an appropriate flood design height.

"The FRA is aware of this low-lying area and Boca Loop Rd history of flooding," he said.

"This would be a major project and would cause significant disruption to the whole area.

"It would also take many months to complete."

Mr Moore said they expected minor floods when it rained, particularly during periods of high tide.

"This location typically floods around twice in a year and we will continue with the ongoing maintenance works planned for Boca Loop Rd and some of the current works include drainage and culvert improvement. This will be completed this month," he said.

Boca residents said during heavy rain the roads were flooded and it affected daily commuters and their plans.