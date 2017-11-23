Fiji Time: 5:28 PM on Thursday 23 November

Poet's work published

Avneel Chand
Thursday, November 23, 2017

AFTER facing challenges to find a publisher, 23-year-old poet Yogesh Chandra was finally able to publish and sell his book from Tuesday.

Mr Chandra, who is a postgraduate student at the University of the South Pacific, started writing from a young age.

He started work on his book Tragedy of our Lives two years ago.

"It was actually difficult for me in getting it published because of lack of funds, so I had to search for sponsorships from individuals and organisations in order to sponsor the publication of my book," he said.

Mr Chandra said having invested time and effort into something and to not be able to get it into the market required patience.

"In Fiji we do not have that much exposure in writing, so I had to seek help from USP academics regarding my book and they encouraged me to get it proofread and submit it online for reviews before getting it published," he said.

The young poet said he always loved writing but did not have that kind of exposure when he began.

He said when a person first starts to write, it may not make sense and the words may seem immaterial but sooner or later the realisation may come in.

"I would encourage people to write more of their thoughts, at first you might be thinking it is immaterial but later on you would realise it might be worth something," he said.

The book is available on electronic shopping website Amazon.








