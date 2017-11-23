Fiji Time: 5:27 PM on Thursday 23 November

Roadworks to cause delays

Vishaal Kumar
Thursday, November 23, 2017

MOTORISTS travelling along the Kings Rd from Nausori towards Tailevu can expect some delays because of the extensive roadwork now in progress.

This was revealed by Fulton Hogan Hiways (FHH) construction rehabs manager Ciaron Kelly, who said the road had lengths of pavement that were in various stages of deterioration and some sections were in need of urgent repairs because they were extensively covered with potholes.

"Because of the delays, we are asking motorists to please be patient and pay attention to the road safety signs. We apologise for any inconvenience but the work is essential," he said.

Mr Kelly said the crew had stabilised and sealed the first 2.1 kilometres of the road with work still in progress on remaining sections.

"The crew have had to clear water channels, remove high shoulders and dig out the deteriorated base course and surface material, overlay, cement stabilise and seal with new line markings," Mr Kelly said.

"We have completed some work in Naimasimasi and Waidalice, and we are currently working on a section in the vicinity of the Nausori roundabout near the mosque frontage.

"We will also be upgrading another section on Kings Rd, which is at the junction of Verata Rd".

Mr Kelly said with heavy machinery on site, motorists needed to follow road signs and be patient.








