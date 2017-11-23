Fiji Time: 5:27 PM on Thursday 23 November

Chief's work stays

Repeka Nasiko
Thursday, November 23, 2017

THE late Tui Lawa Ratu Sevanaia Vatunitu was a champion for conservation and marine protection, says Mamanuca Environment Society project officer Marica Volavola.

The Malolo Group's paramount chief, Ratu Sevanaia passed away about a week ago and Ms Volavola said he was one who recognised the importance of protecting the islands' biodiversity for the livelihood of its people through sustainable tourism.

"The late Tui Lawa with other traditional leaders was involved in the UNDP GEF funded sea turtle conservation project," she said.

"The Mamanuca region is a common nesting and foraging ground for sea turtles and through community awareness on turtle moratorium against cultural obligations, the number of nesting grounds has increased over the years.

"This led to more training opportunities like the community fish warden training attended by resort workers and community members."

Ms Volavola said Ratu Sevanaia was also involved in the US Regional Environment office funded climate change project this year — a program that was close to his heart.

"He recognised the need to protect the land environment through best practices and sustainable land use management, which led to the establishment of dry forest areas to benefit islanders and its future generation.

"This commitment on the restoration project led to the establishment of a plot of dry forest species in Solevu village, a gift from the Ahura Resorts group, which was replicated in Yanuya village.

"His involvement also led to the establishment many village's natural resource management support team called the Yaubula Management Support to coordinate conservation work at village level.

"His last engagement was the endorsement of the bush fire by laws for the communities in September in light of the increase in accidental bush fires during dry season."

Ms Volavola said the NGO was saddened by the sudden passing of a great leader who contributed a lot to the development of the organisation.

"We gained a lot confidence working with the communities in the Mamanuca Islands and we are so grateful for the opportunity the late Tui Lawa has given us.

"His legacy as a conservation champion will live on and we the MES will continue to work with the communities and our members to forge ahead his aspirations and support each other through the protection of the environment."








