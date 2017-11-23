Students involved in crimes

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Biu Matavou Jr receives the Outstanding Student of the Year award from his father and chief guest ACP Biu Matavou during the Bhawani Dayal prize-giving ceremony in Nasinu. Picture: Supplied

THE Fiji Police Force is concerned about the involvement of children under the age of 18 in criminal activities because it can affect their education.

Chief of Investigations and Intelligence, Assistant Commissioner of Police Biu Matavou said this at the Bhawani Dayal Primary School prizegiving ceremony in Nasinu yesterday.

ACP Matavou said as long as children were under the age of 18, they were considered a child and their parents were responsible for all aspects of their life.

"Students, soon you will be embarking on your school where you will have a lot of time so it is vital that you think twice before indulging in activities that could have a negative impact on your life," he said.

He revealed last year during November and December, the force received quite a number of crime reports involving persons under the age of 18 years.

He said 48 children under the age of 18 were involved in crimes such as theft and sexual offences.

"Majority of these cases are linked to peer pressure and simply following the wrong crowd.

"I know that none of you would ever be caught in this predicament and I am optimistic that with the guidance given by your parents, guardians and teachers we will never have to face a situation involving a student of this school."

He said during November and December last year, 95 children under the age of 18 were victims of sexual offences such as rape.

"This was followed by defilement of young persons between 13 to 16 years and abduction of person under 18 years with intent to have carnal knowledge," he said.

His message to parents and guardians was for them to be open-minded and understand the society their children were now growing up compared with the one they grew up in.