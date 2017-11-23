ATM fraud probe

/ Front page / News

POLICE are investigating the discovery of a skimming device at an ATM in the Western Division.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirmed the find but c ould not comment any further.

Last year, the banking industry had indicated it was under concerted attack from fraudsters based in Asia and Eastern Europe.

The Association of Banks of Fiji had indicated fraudsters were gaining access to customer bank card details through ATM skimming devices, hand-held skimming devices and through online shopping sites.

Areas where skimming devices could be placed include the light diffuser area, speaker area, the ATM side fascia, card reader entry slot and the ATM keyboard area.

ATM skimming is a method used by fraudsters to capture data from the magnetic stripe on the back of an ATM card.

Pin capturing is when fraudsters strategically attach imaging devices to ATMs to capture PIN numbers. Once captured the electronic data is put onto a card and the captured PIN is used to withdraw money from accounts.