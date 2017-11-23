Victim intelligent child, says stepmother

/ Front page / News

THE stepmother of a four-year-old alleged rape victim told the High Court in Suva yesterday that the girl repeatedly told her that her stepfather poked her private part and backside.

She said before the alleged incident took place, she would tell the child to tell her if anybody did something wrong to her.

In her evidence yesterday, the woman described the alleged victim as an "intelligent child"and said she understood most of the things she taught her at a very early age.

The woman further said the alleged victim knew and understood the human body anatomy perfectly and she could even pronounce and identify the body parts.

The 33-year-old stepfather is charged with two counts of rape.

The witness told the court that on the day of the alleged incident, she noticed a slight change as to how the alleged victim greeted her when she reached home.

The woman said the child was moody that day and she only found out about the alleged incident through her sister.

She further told the court the alleged victim wanted to visit her cousin on that day so she went and dropped her off at her sister's place.

She said her sister gave her a call and told her about the alleged incident after the alleged victim relayed the story to her.

The alleged incident took place in Navua this year.

The trial continues before High Court judge Justice Riyaz Hamza today.