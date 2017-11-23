Fiji Time: 5:28 PM on Thursday 23 November

Appeal successful

Kalesi Mele
Thursday, November 23, 2017

A LAUTOKA police officer, who received a suspended sentence for assaulting a teenager, will now serve a 12-month jail term after a successful appeal by the State at the High Court in Lautoka.

Aisake Lagilagi Salato was charged with one count of causing grievous body harm.

The victim is a 17-year-old, who Salato assaulted in front of his two friends at Shirley Park in Lautoka.

On March 6 this year, Salato received a nine months imprisonment term suspended for two years. In the same ruling, however, the magistrate did not record a conviction.

The State had filed an appeal on the grounds that the magistrate erred in law in not imposing a conviction on the ground that the respondent is a police officer.

The second ground of appeal was that the magistrate had erred in law and fact when he imposed a sentence that was below the tariff of the offence he was charged with.

In passing his judgement, Justice Aruna Aluthge convicted Salato and sentenced him to two years imprisonment with half his sentence suspended for two years.








