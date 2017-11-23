/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Tudravu. Picture: FT FILE

THE Fiji Police Force has urged animal owners to confine their livestock as it was becoming a serious safety concern in the country.

Chief of operations, Assistant Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu said traffic officers were increasing visible throughout the four divisions and creating awareness on road safety.

"Officers out on patrol have noticed an increased number of stray animals along the highways when darkness falls, especially during the recent heavy downpour," he said.

"Since road safety is everyone's responsibility, animal owners also have a role to play and ensure their livestock are tied and kept safe and failure to do is against the law.

"We need to work together to keep our roads safe for all users."

ACP Tudravu said the trend is now common along major highways as noticed by police officers and is calling for cooperation from animal owners.