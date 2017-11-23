Fiji Time: 5:27 PM on Thursday 23 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Stray animals

Vishaal Kumar
Thursday, November 23, 2017

THE Fiji Police Force has urged animal owners to confine their livestock as it was becoming a serious safety concern in the country.

Chief of operations, Assistant Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu said traffic officers were increasing visible throughout the four divisions and creating awareness on road safety.

"Officers out on patrol have noticed an increased number of stray animals along the highways when darkness falls, especially during the recent heavy downpour," he said.

"Since road safety is everyone's responsibility, animal owners also have a role to play and ensure their livestock are tied and kept safe and failure to do is against the law.

"We need to work together to keep our roads safe for all users."

ACP Tudravu said the trend is now common along major highways as noticed by police officers and is calling for cooperation from animal owners.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62030.6013
JPY 54.872451.8724
GBP 0.36510.3571
EUR 0.41280.4008
NZD 0.71500.6820
AUD 0.64370.6187
USD 0.48980.4728

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 23rd, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Mystery writings
  2. Bati hopes to rise again
  3. $35k celebration query
  4. Bati's best
  5. ATM fraud probe
  6. Regulations on crab sizes for food, money
  7. Flood-hit families brace for more rain
  8. Students celebrate end of school year
  9. Police leadership gaps
  10. Stray wild animals worry

Top Stories this Week

  1. Celebration planned to welcome COP23 delegates Tuesday (21 Nov)
  2. COP23: France invite for Timoci Friday (17 Nov)
  3. The Crying Rock Sunday (19 Nov)
  4. Bid to win Tuesday (21 Nov)
  5. Walker brothers' radar focuses on Fiji Bati kingpin Friday (17 Nov)
  6. 'God first' Sunday (19 Nov)
  7. Fiji Bati requests for continued prayers Monday (20 Nov)
  8. Bati rest day Tuesday (21 Nov)
  9. 'Testament of our defence' Sunday (19 Nov)
  10. Tsunami watch for Fiji Monday (20 Nov)