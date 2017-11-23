Fiji Time: 5:28 PM on Thursday 23 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Good media relations

Vishaal Kumar
Thursday, November 23, 2017

CIVIL societies and mainstream media need to build healthy relationships when it comes to reporting of sensitive gender issues in the country.

This was highlighted by the program's associate for the Haus of Khameleon, Miki Wali while speaking at the Citizens' Constitutional Forum (CCF) organised Media Stakeholders Workshop in Suva yesterday.

Miki said it was imperative to ensure the relation with the mainstream media organisations and civil societies were addressed as in any democracy.

"It is a human right that media freedom is recognised," Miki said.

"Fiji is moving very fast on matters concerning human rights, which is very interesting.

"The workshop is about ensuring formal and informal trainings of gender sensitisation and human rights. The training is needed at the mainstream newsroom levels with journalists, subeditors and chief editors.

"We want to ensure the gap between gender inequalities when documented is closed up."

Miki said other recommendations involved developing a guideline for sexual orientation and having a referral system of complaints where there was a need to have a full recognition from a human rights perspective as far as documentation in the media were concerned.

The two-day workshop ended yesterday.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62030.6013
JPY 54.872451.8724
GBP 0.36510.3571
EUR 0.41280.4008
NZD 0.71500.6820
AUD 0.64370.6187
USD 0.48980.4728

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 23rd, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Mystery writings
  2. Bati hopes to rise again
  3. $35k celebration query
  4. Bati's best
  5. ATM fraud probe
  6. Regulations on crab sizes for food, money
  7. Flood-hit families brace for more rain
  8. Students celebrate end of school year
  9. Police leadership gaps
  10. Stray wild animals worry

Top Stories this Week

  1. Celebration planned to welcome COP23 delegates Tuesday (21 Nov)
  2. COP23: France invite for Timoci Friday (17 Nov)
  3. The Crying Rock Sunday (19 Nov)
  4. Bid to win Tuesday (21 Nov)
  5. Walker brothers' radar focuses on Fiji Bati kingpin Friday (17 Nov)
  6. 'God first' Sunday (19 Nov)
  7. Fiji Bati requests for continued prayers Monday (20 Nov)
  8. Bati rest day Tuesday (21 Nov)
  9. 'Testament of our defence' Sunday (19 Nov)
  10. Tsunami watch for Fiji Monday (20 Nov)