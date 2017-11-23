Good media relations

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Miki. Picture: FT FILE

CIVIL societies and mainstream media need to build healthy relationships when it comes to reporting of sensitive gender issues in the country.

This was highlighted by the program's associate for the Haus of Khameleon, Miki Wali while speaking at the Citizens' Constitutional Forum (CCF) organised Media Stakeholders Workshop in Suva yesterday.

Miki said it was imperative to ensure the relation with the mainstream media organisations and civil societies were addressed as in any democracy.

"It is a human right that media freedom is recognised," Miki said.

"Fiji is moving very fast on matters concerning human rights, which is very interesting.

"The workshop is about ensuring formal and informal trainings of gender sensitisation and human rights. The training is needed at the mainstream newsroom levels with journalists, subeditors and chief editors.

"We want to ensure the gap between gender inequalities when documented is closed up."

Miki said other recommendations involved developing a guideline for sexual orientation and having a referral system of complaints where there was a need to have a full recognition from a human rights perspective as far as documentation in the media were concerned.

The two-day workshop ended yesterday.