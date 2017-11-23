Fiji Time: 5:28 PM on Thursday 23 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Police to enhance outreach

Repeka Nasiko
Thursday, November 23, 2017

COMMUNITY policing and outreach programs will be strengthened in the Western Division, says newly-appointed divisional police commander western, Senior Superintendent of Police Abdul Khan.

While officially taking up the post on Tuesday evening, he said officers in the division had been engaged in community outreach programs as the holiday season approached.

"We've had some very successful campaigns, for example our drug raids and traffic operations but our community policing is something that we will continue," he said.

"We are doing house and school visitations and especially talking to students because we have the school holidays coming up.

"There are issues of drowning and suicide and sexual assaults so we want to prevent these things from happening.

"That is why we have our officers doing community policing to ensure that our communities are safe and secure."

SSP Khan said he was looking forward to continuing the work carried out by former DPC western SSP Marika Yalimaiwai.

"I have a lot of respect for the outgoing DPC and one of the reasons for that is he was my trainer when I joined the Fiji Police Force.

"I was privileged to work with him again here in the Western Division headquarters."

Meanwhile, police chief of operations Assistant Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu has called on officers in the region to support SSP Khan.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62030.6013
JPY 54.872451.8724
GBP 0.36510.3571
EUR 0.41280.4008
NZD 0.71500.6820
AUD 0.64370.6187
USD 0.48980.4728

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 23rd, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Mystery writings
  2. Bati hopes to rise again
  3. $35k celebration query
  4. Bati's best
  5. ATM fraud probe
  6. Regulations on crab sizes for food, money
  7. Flood-hit families brace for more rain
  8. Students celebrate end of school year
  9. Police leadership gaps
  10. Stray wild animals worry

Top Stories this Week

  1. Celebration planned to welcome COP23 delegates Tuesday (21 Nov)
  2. COP23: France invite for Timoci Friday (17 Nov)
  3. The Crying Rock Sunday (19 Nov)
  4. Bid to win Tuesday (21 Nov)
  5. Walker brothers' radar focuses on Fiji Bati kingpin Friday (17 Nov)
  6. 'God first' Sunday (19 Nov)
  7. Fiji Bati requests for continued prayers Monday (20 Nov)
  8. Bati rest day Tuesday (21 Nov)
  9. 'Testament of our defence' Sunday (19 Nov)
  10. Tsunami watch for Fiji Monday (20 Nov)