Police to enhance outreach

COMMUNITY policing and outreach programs will be strengthened in the Western Division, says newly-appointed divisional police commander western, Senior Superintendent of Police Abdul Khan.

While officially taking up the post on Tuesday evening, he said officers in the division had been engaged in community outreach programs as the holiday season approached.

"We've had some very successful campaigns, for example our drug raids and traffic operations but our community policing is something that we will continue," he said.

"We are doing house and school visitations and especially talking to students because we have the school holidays coming up.

"There are issues of drowning and suicide and sexual assaults so we want to prevent these things from happening.

"That is why we have our officers doing community policing to ensure that our communities are safe and secure."

SSP Khan said he was looking forward to continuing the work carried out by former DPC western SSP Marika Yalimaiwai.

"I have a lot of respect for the outgoing DPC and one of the reasons for that is he was my trainer when I joined the Fiji Police Force.

"I was privileged to work with him again here in the Western Division headquarters."

Meanwhile, police chief of operations Assistant Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu has called on officers in the region to support SSP Khan.