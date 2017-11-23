Temporary crossing to remain, says FRA

/ Front page / News

VILLAGERS in the Navosa highlands who use the Matewale crossing to get to the outside world will have to contend with the temporary crossing for a bit longer.

"A contract is planned for the reconstruction, however, the ground conditions in the river bed that the FRA had encountered are extremely challenging in terms of an effective foundation design," said Fiji Roads Authority chief executive officer Jonathan Moore.

"In our investigation, we discovered a number of older crossings that had sunk into the river bed as a result of the extremely soft ground."

The crossing was damaged during Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston in February last year and is used by people from three districts in the Navosa highlands namely Noikoro, Nasikawa and Namataku.

Mr Moore said the FRA engaged a geotechnical engineer to verify soil conditions and purpose and the most suitable foundation for the structure.

"The crossing is vulnerable and we ask the public to please be cautious," Mr Moore said.