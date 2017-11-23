Students celebrate end of school year

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image St Thomas Primary School headteacher Luisa Senibua (front, right) leads students in a special dance to mark the end of the school year. Picture: MARGARET WISE

MORE than 900 students of St Thomas Primary School danced to the strains of Boney M's version of the Christmas classic Feliz Navidad to mark the end of the school year yesterday.

Headteacher Luisa Senibua said 2017 had been a challenging but good year for the Lautoka school.

"We had a total school roll of 953 students and while this presented challenges for our staff, we managed to get through the year with exceptional academic and sporting results," Ms Senibua said.

She added St Thomas Primary School was focused on the multi-faceted development of each child — with programs designed to provide the best academic environment, good sporting programs and spiritual development.

Students at the school participated in cultural and contemporary items during its annual awards ceremony which began with a Catholic mass yesterday morning.

St Thomas Primary School is one of the oldest educational institutions in the Western Division.

It was founded in 1925 and celebrated its 90th anniversary in 2015.