Cameras on crime-prone areas

SECURITY cameras will be installed in crime-prone areas in Savusavu.

Initiated by the Savusavu Crime Prevention Carnival committee, installation works were expected to begin this week.

Committee president Mukesh Prasad said preliminary works to install 11 cameras had been done.

"All they need to do is install it in identified areas for the three stages of this project," Mr Prasad said.

"The first stage will be in the town area and right now we are installing cameras all around the town simply for the safety of the public," he said.

"After the first stage is completed, we will move on to the second stage which will include the installation of cameras at Vunikoka (towards Daku Resort)."

Mr Prasad said the third and final stage would be the installation of cameras at the Naqere residential area.

"These are areas well known for criminal activities and to protect our communities, we are installing cameras."

Mr Prasad said this was an expensive project but through the support of donors and the funds raised from the crime prevention carnivals over the past years, they were able to achieve it.

"We need to work with police in combatting crime so having these security cameras will make a big difference." Savusavu Town will be the second in the North to have security cameras apart from Labasa Town.