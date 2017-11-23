Fiji Time: 5:28 PM on Thursday 23 November

Students urged to be cautious with social media

Serafina Silaitoga
Thursday, November 23, 2017

A GOVERNMENT minister has urged students to be cautious with the use of social media.

Minister for Local Government, Housing, Environment, Infrastructure and Transport Parveen Kumar reminded students of Naleba College in Macuata yesterday during the school prize-giving ceremony that their priority now was to get educated and to live a successful future.

"Social media and passing time will not assist you," Mr Kumar said.

"Let me say something about social media and I tell all students this everytime, don't be over dependent on social media and my message to you is never misuse it. You can Google search for good purposes but please don't misuse social media, especially Facebook."

Mr Kumar also urged parents to be vigilant over their children, especially with the Christmas holidays approaching.

"It is also important to acknowledge the background against which many of us have been educated," he said.

"Our parents and forefathers made many sacrifices in order for others in the family to be educated and many of these were made because education was not free."

Mr Kumar said such sacrifices should never be ignored.

"To be a good citizen, you need to be a good human being and this value will carry you far in life but social media passing good times will not," he said.








